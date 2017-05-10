Get Personal Financing Solutions And Helpful Advice

Money issues are one of the most common causes of stress and depression. Read on to pick up some personal finance know-how.

Don't bother with store credit cards. Store cards have a bad cost/benefit calculation. If you pay on time, it won't help your credit all that much, but if a store account goes to collections, it will impact your credit history just as much as any other default. Get a major credit card for credit repair instead.

Your personal finance is very important. Make sure that you end up with more money then you started with. It is very common for people to overspend, and before they realize what is happening they end up with a mountain of debt. So make sure you are bringing in more than you are taking out.

A good rule of thumb for savings, is to put away 10% of your income each payday into a savings account. Make sure that you don't have a debit or credit card linked to this account, as it is too tempting to spend it if you find something you can't seem to live without.

Keep your checkbook balanced. It's really not so hard and can save you the expense and embarrassment of bounced checks and overdrawn fees. Do not just call the bank for a balance and count on having that amount in your account. Some debits and checks may not have cleared yet, resulting in overdrafts when they hit the bank.

If you have more than one credit card - cut it up. Don't use credit cards to spend money you don't have. This is the easiest way to find yourself waist deep in debt. If you do all of your shopping with cash, you won't be able to spend more than you have.

If you have multiple credit cards, get rid of all but one. The more cards you have, the harder it is to stay on top of paying them back. Also, the more credit cards you have, the easier it is to spend more than you're earning, getting yourself stuck in a hole of debt.

If you have consistently made your credit card payments on time for at least one whole year, you may have some leverage to negotiate more favorable terms, like a lowered interest rate or even a higher credit limit. Of course, only go for the second option if you have a real need to do so and can responsibly pay the added amount every month.

Don't just accept any savings account to hold your money. You need to find an account that will protect your funds against inflation. Ideally, you need a high-yield savings account. This will allow you get a better return on your money. Just check whether the rules regarding withdrawing from the account (if you need to have access to the money at short notice), and that there is no investment risk.

Never use a credit card for a cash advance. Cash advances carry with them extremely high interest rates and stiff penalties if the money is not paid back on time. Strive to build a savings account and use that instead of a cash advance if a true emergency should arise.

Avoiding debt is a great way to be financially stable. A loan is appropriate for buying cars and homes. But you should not charge your credit cards for everything.

Maintaining good credit lets you buy the stuff that's hard to buy with cash, such as a car or home. If you find that you can't get a good interest rate for a big dream item, don't just wish for a miracle. Fix your credit. Begin by reviewing your credit report and investigating any anomalies.

Consider renting a home instead of buying, if you want to cut your monthly costs. Financial analysts have been debating over renting versus buying for a long time. Do a cost comparison to see how much owning really costs you, after you factor in property taxes, maintenance, insurance and other expenses. If you rent, you can take the money you save and invest it to earn a return. This can take the place of the appreciation that you would earn on a home that you own.

Maximize your mutual-fund investment with dollar-cost averaging. Everyone knows the advice to "buy low and sell high", but even experts can't usually time market tops and bottoms. However, by investing a fixed dollar amount in a mutual fund on a regular schedule, you automatically buy more shares when the price is low and fewer shares when the price is high. This can lower your overall average cost, especially during volatile market conditions.

Working on your personal finances can help relax you, and give you a better picture of where your finances stand. Having your finances in order alleviates stress and can let you see the bigger picture and work on other things that need attention.