Proven Techniques To Assist Protect Your Personal Finances

In today's increasingly difficult economic climate, the subject of personal finance has taken on an unprecedented level of importance. A great way to reclaim control of your financial life is to acquire a healthy amount of specialized knowledge. Put the ideas and guidance in this piece to work, and you will soon start to see real results.

Get a rewards credit card. No-fee reward cards are the best if you need a credit card. Reward cards give you rewards on various things that you typically use such as hotel rooms, airline tickets and store rewards. Be sure you pay the card off every month and pay on time to avoid interest and late fees.

Business and personal travel can mix well if you log your spending wisely. Take a small journal that will allow you to log any business-related expenses while away. Attach a small envelope inside the front cover of the book that will hold any receipts you will acquire as well.

Try to negotiate with debt collectors who are trying to get you to make payments. Your debt was probably purchased for a small amount of money. So, even if you can only pay them a small piece of what you originally owed, they will probably still make a profit. Use that information to rid yourself of debt for very little money.

Try to pay more than the minimum payments on your credit cards. When you only pay the minimum amount off your credit card each month it can end up taking years or even decades to clear the balance. Items that you bought using the credit card can also end up costing you over twice the purchase price.

Sign up for online banking alert services that may be offered by your bank. If something happens in your account you will be notified in an email or through a text. Having a large withdrawal or low balance alert will protect you from fraud and overdraft.

Change your cell phone plan. When you sign up to an expensive monthly cell phone plan you can end up paying for talk minutes that don't use. So, the next time your cell phone contract is due for renewal consider switching to a cheaper plan and you could save $20 a month or more.

Create an up to date financial plan. This will allow you to see how you are doing in all areas of your finances. Review any insurance plans, income taxes, estate and retirement planning, investments, savings and current debts. Be specific in your goals and be realistic. For more complex financial planning, it is a good idea to seek the services of a CPA.

If you are accustomed to paying your bills by mail, it is optimal to switch to online bill pay. Every bill that you send out by mail will cost you 40-50 cents with postage. Pay online so you do not have to worry about this fee in your daily and weekly expenses.

Establish your financial goals first. You cannot determine how to proceed if you have nothing to work towards. Figure out and prioritize what you want to do financially, and then move forward with your plan and goals firmly set in mind.

If you are trying to cut back on how much money you spend each month, limit the amount of meats in your diet. Meats are generally going to be more expensive than vegetables, which can run up your budget over time. Instead, purchase salads or vegetables to maximize your health and size of your wallet.

Get into a real savings habit. The hardest thing about savings is forming the habit of setting aside money -- of paying yourself first. Rather than berate yourself each month when you use up all your funds, be sneaky and set up an automatic deduction from your main bank account into a savings account. Set it up so that you never even see the transaction happening, and before you know it, you'll have the savings you need safely stashed away.

It may be a little hard but it's recommended to use ATMs that your bank owns so that you can save on fees. This can save you quite a bit in the long run. When you use an ATM that doesn't belong to your bank, you're often charged a significant transaction fee. Even if the fee is only a dollar or two, it can add up quickly.

Set up your savings account in a different bank than your checking account, and don't give yourself online or ATM access. Do all of your savings account business in person, by mail or via the night drop at your bank. In this way, you will discipline yourself to leave your savings account undisturbed and eliminate the temptation to access it except in extreme emergency.

Find out if you will get a discount for making your payments automatically. Many times if you mail your payment you will be charged as much as $5.00 per month. You may find that there is a nice discount for you if you set up an automatic payment through your checking account or credit card.

With all the information this article has to offer you should already start thinking about strategies you want to use towards your personal finance goals. Remember that this article only contains a portion of what you can know about personal finance, so be on the lookout for more information and apply all of what you know to accomplish your personal finance goals.